Cloaked UFOs in fishermen's video… weren't that

Last week, fishermen off the coast of Key West, Florida were astonished by what appeared to be UFOs descending from the sky. The flying saucers seemed to be using cloaking devices as they made holes in the cloud cover. The fishermen posted the video below of their encounter.

"I've seen enough alien invasion movies to know exactly what those are," one viewer commented. Another agreed that they were "UFOs, in stealth mode."

It's also possible that the fishermen witnessed a fantastic and rare cloud phenomena called fallstreaks, aka "hole punch cloud." Those are also caused by flying objects, albeit terrestrial ones.

"High to mid level clouds, such as altocumulus, are often composed of tiny water droplets that are much colder than freezing, but have yet to freeze," explains the National Weather Service. "These 'supercooled' water droplets need a "reason" to freeze, which usually comes in the form of ice crystals. Planes passing through the cloud layer can bring these ice crystals. Once the ice crystals are introduced, the water droplet quickly freeze, grow and start to fall. A hole is left behind, which will start to expand outward as neighboring droplets start to freeze."

(The US Sun via Coast to Coast)