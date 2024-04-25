Precious rescue dog stuns a woman at work when she looks for her lunch on pet cam (video)

When a woman at work couldn't find her packed lunch, she checked her pet cam to see if she had left it at home on the kitchen counter. And what she found is yes, she left it at home — but it was no longer in the kitchen.

Instead, it was in her living room with her rescue pup, who had rescued her lunch bag, set it down by the front door, and was now guarding it while anxiously staring out the window. (See video below, posted by jen.jennings.)

And no, unlike what most dogs would do, he did not treat himself to a single bite. It's not clear whether or not the woman rushed right home to give that doggo some well-deserved cuddles — and to eat her lunch.

Via ParadePets

