I love this pen and ink ghost dog animation

This clip of a pen and ink, animated ghost dog is going to be drifting around in my mind all day now. This spooky, wonderful little dog animation was created by Felix Colgrave.

With all the digitally created art we see today, it's refreshing to see hand-drawn cartoons like this one. I love the way it looks as if the ghostly audio is coming from the dog's big, howling mouth.

I could watch cartoons in this drawing style all day. I also think this character would make a fantastic tattoo! Check out more of Colgrave's animations here.