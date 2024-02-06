Listen to Dr. Johnny Fever's show from "WKRP in Cincinnati"

Take a three-hour audio tour with the Doctor, Johnny Fever!

Someone edited all of Johnny Fever's radio breaks from television legend "WKRP in Cincinnati" into a single 3-hour-long radio program. I am having an absolute ball listening to this on a rainy day.

What if you took EVERY DJ break Howard Hesseman ever made,

as Dr. Johnny Fever

(WKRP in Cincinnati), and just …followed his lead?

Would it be possible to

construct a three hour radio show, with Fever as host?

It was, in fact! And it

sounded great, because most of the musical choices were

made by The Doctor, himself…

…and he'll be announcing everything himself, as well,

as he slogs his way

through a triple shift, on a

Cincinnati snow day.