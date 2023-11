"As god is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly."

I used to drive my daughter to school along a road infested with wild turkeys. We would stop and let them meander their way all over the road, sometimes making us quite late for school or gymnastics. I told my daughter that when she became a teenager it was her job to jump on the back of the largest bird she could and ride it home to be our Thanksgiving dinner. She has never done this. I am disappointed.

Happy Thanksgiving!