Trump still can't shoot people on 5th Avenue

Out-on-bail, 91 times indicted insurrectionist, fraudster, adjudicated rapist, and Republican frontrunner for President Donald Trump's claims of immunity were denied by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

The long-awaited decision by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals has unanimously denied former President Donald Trump's claims of "presidential immunity." A President can be held accountable for breaking the law; also notable in the decision is a specific line about "the rights of individual citizens to vote and to have their votes count."

The Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals published its decision in Donald Trump's appeal of his "presidential immunity" claim on Tuesday. "We cannot accept former President Trump's claim that a President has unbounded authority to commit crimes…Nor can we sanction his apparent contention that the Executive has carte blanche to violate the rights of individual citizens to vote and to have their votes count," the ruling says in the 3-0 decision. RawStory

Trump will absolutely take the slowest path to appealing this decision and will continue to try and run down the clock, hoping re-election will save him. Hopefully, the decision is so well written that neither the entire US Court of Appeals for the DC circuit nor the Supreme Court will bother hearing an appeal.