NASA's "Eyes on Exoplanets" has hypothetical renderings of those so far discovered

You can explore NASA's Eyes on Exoplanets by filtering, sorting and clicking on the planets and seeing a digital visualization of the world and its solar system. Trappist is of course the place to be seen, but there's an amazing wealth of places to dream of visiting in the full knowledge that we'll never get there.

TRAPPIST-1 b is a super Earth exoplanet that orbits an M-type star. Its mass is 1.374 Earths, it takes 1.5 days to complete one orbit of its star, and is 0.01154 AU from its star. Its discovery was announced in 2016.

See also the Exoplanet Travel Bureau for a more artistic imagining of these faraway worlds.

