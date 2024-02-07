The third Sonic movie now has a title and a release date

I'll admit it: I didn't really expect the first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies to be good. Carried by tongue-in-cheek performances from Jim Carrey and Idris Elba though they may have been, they're dumb fun that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Evidently, Paramount Pictures feels the same, as a third Sonic movie is officially on its way. The next in the series was officially revealed—despite the ultimately false insistence from Carrey that he was retiring from acting altogether after the last one.

Unfortunately, the teaser is just a fancy animated title- but it does hint at the introduction of Sonic's edgy, inexplicably gun-toting rival Shadow. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be hitting theaters December 20, 2024, so you've got a while to wait yet.

