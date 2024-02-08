All Marjorie Taylor Greene is saying is give Putin a chance

MAGA lapdog and Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene wants people to hear what Putin has to say. "It doesn't mean we have to believe everything he says, but we should be able to hear from him," demands Greene.

Shock Jock of Congress, known for inserting revenge porn into the record, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is offering his praise to Russia stooge Tucker Carlson and encouraging people to listen to Vladimir Putin. Greene wants US Citizens to hear Putin's side of the war in Ukraine.