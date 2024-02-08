Grab this app that gives you an extra phone number for $25

TL;DR: If you need a little more privacy on the phone, this Hushed Private Phone Line is here for just $24.99 instead of $150.

If you need a phone for calls unrelated to your personal life, try an app instead. This Hushed Private Phone Line is on sale for just $24.99 (Reg. $150).

This subscription enables you to create a second phone number with an area code of your choice from the US or Canada. The secondary phone setup enables you to use it as a decoy for people you need to connect with without sharing your personal phone number. Hushed's layout is identical to your regular phone, so you can set up a voicemail, arrange call forwarding, and use WiFi.

The best part? This system allows you to have your private line and public line on the same phone, with Hushed working as an app, as opposed to carrying around another phone. Work phones become bulky and a huge responsibility. Hushed adds no other headaches to your life (one would argue it even alleviates them).



Because this is lifetime access, you'll only get charged once within the 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes per year. No worries about running out of space or compatibility. If you go over the allocated resources, you can add more to your account at any time. If you don't want to hassle with the renewal process, it will do so automatically every 12 months.

Just a heads up: the only requirement is that you use the number every six months so it doesn't expire.

Find out why Tech Crunch calls this 4.6/5 star App Store-reviewed product, "A viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice."

