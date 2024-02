DEZNUUTZ, 2HI, VENMO, and 3,000 other vanity license plates rejected by New York's DMV

The New York Department of Motor Vehicle blocked requests for more than 3,000 vanity license plates in 2023. WGRZ asked for and received the list of them all. There are many reasons why a plate request may be rejected, ranging from the "use of the number zero (0) between two letters to form a word" to, of course, "combinations that are considered obscene, derogatory or offensive."

It's obvious why SHEEEEET or I3AT4SS would be nixed. It's less obvious why someone would even want VENMO or APPLEPAY as their plates.