Don't go on another camping trip without these digital binoculars, now under $122!

TL;DR: Open up your horizons with these HD binoculars that feature a 1-kilometer range and 12x magnification, now 39% for a limited time!

When you're out and about, whether it be on a peaceful hike in great woods or camping with the family under the stars, you see all sorts of things, and you're not always able to whip your phone out in time to capture them — let alone see them clearly. And who wants to carry your phone around when you're enjoying the world around you, anyway?

A good pair of binoculars can help you really appreciate the world around you, but those don't include the ones from yesteryear that you found buried in dear old Dad's garage. Instead, opt for these HD binoculars that allow you to see clearly from up to a kilometer away but also serve as a camera, allowing you to relive the amazing things you capture long after your adventure.

Great for camping trips, hiking, or even concerts or sports games, these HD digital binoculars are designed to help you get the best views of life's incredible moments. Portable enough to go with you anywhere, they're complete with an anti-reflective coating that lets you see clearly no matter how bright it is outside. In fact, these HD binoculars even boast waterproof, anti-fog, anti-dust, and anti-shock features that ensure they work well in any sort of weather, rain or shine!

Whether you're focusing in on a gorgeous hummingbird or your favorite singer on stage, these binoculars give you precise focus adjustment from up to one kilometer away, along with 12x magnification so that you never miss a single detail. You can even record footage with the click of a button, viewing it all on its handy digital screen that you can adjust to your comfort.

See the world around you in a whole new light with these innovative binoculars.

These HD Digital Camera Binoculars are currently just $121.99, down from $199, a 39% discount!

StackSocial prices subject to change.