Need an easy upgrade in productivity? Update your PC with Microsoft Office 2019 and Windows 11 Pro, now $50!

TL;DR: If you want to actually do productive work on your computer, you need a top operating system and a reliable suite of apps. Luckily, it's more affordable than ever, and through February 11, you can give your PC a major upgrade for only $49.97 (reg. $408)!

Does your beloved PC need an upgrade? Whether it's an older model, a refurbished laptop (look at you saving the environment!), or your current device doesn't have the tools or operating system needed to succeed, it could likely use some help. Usually, it's expensive to overhaul your laptop, but right now, we have a perfect (and inexpensive!) solution.

Yes, this all-in-one Microsoft bundle featuring Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro gives you access to Microsoft's hugely popular suite of productivity apps (think Word, Excel, and PowerPoint!) as well as a top operating system that's earned four-star reviews from outlets like PCMag and TechRadar. While it's usually valued at $408, through February 11, you can get the bundle for only $49.97.

So, why is Microsoft 2019 Professional Plus so beloved? While it's not the latest version of MS Office, it offers the same programs you know and love, and this older version might be better for older or refurbished devices. Check out what's included:

Word 2019

Excel 2019

PowerPoint 2019

Outlook 2019

OneNote 2019

Publisher 2019

Access 2019

Enjoy upgraded presentation tools from PowerPoint, more powerful analytics from Excel, easy-to-use templates in Word, and more!

Meanwhile, Windows 11 Pro maximizes your PC's abilities, taking it to another level in productivity, security, and much more. Use snap layouts and widgets to customize your workspace, and this OS has improved voice typing for faster search results. And for our anxious users out there (that's you!), this OS is armed with an arsenal of advanced security measures, including biometrics login, Smart App Control, TPM 2.0, BitLocker encryption, and more, all of which will protect your privacy and data.

Another bonus? Windows 11 Pro comes with a boost of AI power! It's equipped with Copilot, an AI-enhanced assistant that replaces Cortana and can streamline tasks like changing settings.

Say goodbye to slow workdays when you boost your PC with lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro for just $49.97. But hurry — this price drop only lasts through February 11 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.