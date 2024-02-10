Say "Bonjour," "Hola," and "Ni Hao" with Babbel, now under $150!

TL;DR: Failing your New Year's resolution to learn a new language? Have no fear — Babbel, the #1 language learning platform, is here and available for only $149.97 (reg. $599) through February 11!

Language enthusiasts, listen up! Here's your golden ticket to becoming a language expert: Babbel. Now through February 11, you can get lifetime access to the language learning platform that's taught over 10 million users worldwide for under $150.

Knowing a second or third language is something that will always reward you. It's been proven to help with memory and brain function, help increase creativity, and even help improve your understanding of the languages you already know. And now, you can learn a new language with the best in class.

Babbel's the best (check out its 4.6-star rating on the App Store and feature in Forbes!) because it offers lessons for 14 languages. Choose from Spanish, Greek, Chinese, Indonesian, Dutch, and more to start your journey. You can only learn one language at a time, but you've also got a lifetime to explore every single language Babbel offers!

And with bite-sized language lessons that are 15 minutes or less, you won't have to cancel your weekend plans to level up your language learning. With Babbel, you can learn how to order food, ask for directions, make friends, and other real-world conversational skills, unlike the language classes you took in high school. Bye, bye boring language drills!

Plus, Babbel's got you covered on your phone and desktop, syncing your progress like a boss across all your devices. Heading somewhere off the grid? No sweat. Download your lessons ahead of time and keep your language quest alive, Wi-Fi or no Wi-Fi. And if you need a little help keeping all that knowledge down, there are even personalized review sessions so your language learning stays in your brain!

Whether you're jet-setting across continents, closing international deals, or just want to impress at the local sushi joint, Babbel can help you do it all.

Ready to talk the talk? Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for just $149.97 through February 11 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.