Dramatically upgrade your productivity with this 13-in-1 Docking Station, now under $50!

TL;DR: You can connect all your devices — including multiple extra screens! — to your computer with this 13-in-1 docking station with dual HDMI abilities. Originally priced at $70, you can get it now for just $49.99!

There are all kinds of hacks to make you more productive, which will yield varying levels of success. However, we have one particular hack that can really help you get much more work done — and it's on sale for a limited time!

This 13-in-1 docking station lets you link several devices to your computer, including chargers, SD cards, and even extra screens. While it usually costs $70, you can buy it now for just $49.99, no coupon needed. It's a shockingly low price for such a handy tool!

This bad boy's earned a 4.1-star rating on Amazon with over 2,800 reviews for how productivity-boosting it is. As the name suggests, you can link up to 13 different kinds of devices with this docking station. It boasts the following connections:

2 HDMI ports

3 USB 3.0

1 USB 2.0

1 USB-C PD Charging

1 USB-C Data

1 SD Card

1 TF Card

1 VGA Port

1 Gigabit Ethernet

1 3.5 mm AUX port

With all of that, you can hook up extra monitors for easier multi-tasking throughout the work day (and for binging cat TikToks and The Crown while working, duh!). For example, you can search for information (please stop looking up your symptoms on WebMD) on one screen, build a presentation on another, and keep your emails up on a third screen, making it simpler to keep yourself organized and focused as you go through your tasks.

Plus, you can add Ethernet to get a faster internet connection, a mouse to help you navigate your computer like a wizard, a keyboard tailored to your preferences, and so, so much more with this multi-purpose docking station.

Another handy bonus? You'll be able to charge your devices faster courtesy of the 100W power delivery via the USB-C power charging port. In fact, everything seems to go faster with this docking station. Even data transfers are completed more quickly (5Gbps), so you can send your cat memes from your smartphone onto your laptop to share with your coworkers!

Upgrade your productivity and transform your professional setup with the 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI for just $49.99.

