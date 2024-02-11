Play passenger to an out-of-control feline driver in this free browser game

What's the most stressful drive you've ever been on? Whatever your answer may be, Nip for Speed, a retro-styled low-poly game about desperately trying to escape the cops with a hopped-up cat for a wheelman, is likely to dethrone it.

The game is free, runs entirely in your browser, and only takes a few minutes to complete, but it's delightfully absurd and well-written enough to be worth your time. You can figure it out even if you're not a gamer!

Plus, that cat is a bona fide badass. Garfield who?