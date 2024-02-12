Leave the vacuuming to Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum Black

TL;DR: Let the Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum step in and handle your vacuuming duties. Purchase it today for $99.99 (reg. $118.99).

With many other responsibilities to handle during the day, the last thing a person wants to do when they come home is vacuum. That feeling is even more amplified during the weekends. While pushing household cleaning duties to the side might feel good at the time, unfortunately, it ultimately leads to even more chores at the end of the day. Although cleaning can't be done by osmosis, it doesn't have to be complicated.

With Eufy RoboVac G30, vacuuming is as easy as setting it up and allowing it to do its job.

This open-box Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum Black assists your vacuuming efforts. It's currently available for $99.99 (reg. $118.99). Although this item is considered 'open-box', you'd be hard-pressed to find flaws. It's been factory-reset and includes all original accessories. For good measure, a 90-day third-party labor warranty comes with purchase.

The Eufy RoboVac G30 packs a suction power of 2000Pa, which means much doesn't get past it — across all surfaces. With Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, this device adapts to your home and uses practical routes when cleaning. While the 2000Pa suction does just fine, BoostIQ™ Technology takes it further.

BoostIQ™ allows this vacuum to enhance its suction power automatically and quickly transition from carpeted surfaces to hardwood or plan hard floors.

A host of features make the vacuuming experience even better. Users can set schedules and change vacuuming modes, among other features, through the accompanying app. Voice control is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

To use the WiFi functions, users must have a 2.4GHz dual-band router.

Life is hectic enough. Passing off the mundane vacuuming can alleviate some of that stress. Purchase the Eufy RoboVac G30 today for $99.99 (reg. $118.99) and watch it work its magic.

