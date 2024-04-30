Create your perfect home oasis with this Google Home or Alexa-compatible thermostat for $10 off

TL;DR: Take full control over your home climate with the Klima Smart Thermostat, now discounted to just $134.99 down from $145.

Your home is your safe space, which means you should experience nothing but peace and comfort there. But if you come home after a long day to disgustingly hot temps, being home isn't anywhere near as pleasant as it should be. If only you could control your home's temperature to be exactly the way you like it the moment to walk through the front door.

Believe it or not, having full control over your home's climate isn't as far-fetched as you think. Before you think about installing a whole smart home system, you can opt for the Klima Smart Thermostat instead. This genius gizmo turns your central A/C, wall A/C unit, or mini-split A/C into a smart thermostat, allowing you full control over the temperature without having to lift a finger.

Featured on Mashable, OPUMO, and WIRED, the Klima Smart Thermostat is changing the way people enjoy the comfort of their own home, offering remote access to your home climate so the temperature is always exactly the way you want it. That's because, in addition to just turning it on and off with the tap of a finger, you can also create its own schedule, ensuring the air is just how you like it ahead of time.

In addition to being convenient, the Klima Smart Thermostat can also potentially save you money by conserving energy. For one, you can take advantage of "smart zoning," where you can adjust the temperature from room to room, wasting less energy than you would with, say, a central A/C. It even boasts appliance health monitoring that protects your A/C from potential issues down the road.

Compatible with over 10,000 thermostat models, Klima is incredibly versatile and easy to use. Simply attach it to the desired surface magnetically, connect it to your Wi-Fi network, and start taking control of your home's temperature right on your phone. You can even pair it with Alexa and Google Assistant for a full hands-free experience.

For a limited time, the Klima Smart Thermostat is just $134.99 down from $145, no coupon code needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

