Great for school or surfing the web, this Lenovo 300E is only $88

TL;DR: This refurbished Lenovo 300E 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook has everything you know and love about Lenovos for a great price. It's now on sale for only $87.99 (Reg. $284).

We're always in the market for new tech, and apparently so is the rest of the world. Having an old, barely functioning machine makes this practically impossible, and trying to grapple with spending thousands of dollars on a new one is even worse.

If you're looking for a laptop that has a dual function and can look super sleek on any desk, this Lenovo 300E 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook should do the trick. It's now on sale for only $87.99 (Reg. $284).

This Lenovo 300E is just a storm of different features, tools, and tricks, so let's get down to business. With a Intel N3450 Quad-Core Processor to make things zippy fast, you'll always have capacity for things like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint (which the Chrome system has on lock for you).

The 11.6" display is great for reading, working, watching, or just poking around when time is on your side. Speaking of, you'll also score built-in Intel UHD Graphics 500, so streaming your shows will be crystal-clear.

Also included is 32GB of storage and 4GB internal memory, for everything you want to keep neat and tidy in one place with a purpose of using it once again. If those files include music and videos, the Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity will help you connect the sound so everyone can have a listen.

We totally get if the word "refurbished" gives you an uneasy feeling. Take a deep breath, this Lenovo 300E comes with a B rating. That basically means it may have potential light scuffing or scratches, but it's still an incredible buy for you or anyone you may need a gift for.

Grab this refurbished Lenovo 300E 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen on sale for only $87.99 (Reg. $284).

StackSocial prices subject to change.