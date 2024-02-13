Plane lands safely after door falls off midflight. Twist ending: it wasn't a 737 Max.

When the newsreader announced "A plane has landed safely after a door fell off midflight," one could well imagine executives at Boeing shouting "FUCK!" in unison. Fortunately for them, it was a small private plane headed out of Buffalo International Airport in New York, not one of its own rickety contraptions.

"A small plane carrying two people reported losing a door to the plane while flying over the area of Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga," the Cheektowaga Police Department said in a statement released to the public describing the mid-air incident. "The plane is reported to have landed safely."

Officials report no property damage or injuries, and they don't know why the door fell off. Mandatory embed follows:

