The Blinkerwall, a stone-age wall at bottom of Baltic Sea, could be Europe's oldest megastructure

A stone-age wall stretching for nearly a mile over the seabed in the Bay of Mecklenburg may by the oldest "megastructure" in Europe. Named the Blinkerwall, it rests under about 70 feet of water and the best guess is that it was constructed by hunter-gatherers by a lake or marsh in about 8,000 B.C..

While the purpose of the wall is hard to prove, scientists suspect it served as a driving lane for hunters in pursuit of herds of reindeer.

"When you chase the animals, they follow these structures, they don't attempt to jump over them," said Jacob Geersen at the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research in Warnemünde, a German port town on the Baltic coast.

"The idea would be to create an artificial bottleneck with a second wall or with the lake shore," he added.