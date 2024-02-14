Denied at the drive drive-thru: a woman and the horse she rode in on (video)

A woman attempts to threaten a Starbucks coffee manager for refusing her service.

Sea-lawyering from horseback is new, but this rider gives it a go. In addition to claims by the horseback seeker of coffee and justice to have caused "Nathan" profound regret in the past, the Starbucks manager stands their ground when threatened; clearly, they have watched a few training videos and were prepared.

God bless America, land that I love

Stand beside her and guide her

Through the night with the light from above