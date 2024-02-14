Disneyland characters and parade cast members to unionize

Cast members in Disneyland's Characters and Parades groups are seeking to unionize.

Joining several other groups of organized Disney employees, like the food and beverage folks, Disneyland's characters, parade casts and the folks who support them are looking to unionize. Disney's comments sound like typical corporate: "We will do what we must."

Known as "Magic United," cast members who work in the departments began circulating union authorization cards to 1,700 of their colleagues and will "seek voluntary recognition from Disney Resort Entertainment when a majority of the workers have signed," according to a news release from Equity.

The concerns among cast members noted in the statement revolve around "safe and sanitary workplace conditions, a fair wage and more transparency in scheduling and rehiring decisions."

"When we can speak with a collective voice, we can have a clearer, more productive conversation with our employer. Ultimately, this will result in a better experience for all – Cast Members, managers and more importantly, our guests," leaders of Magic United said in a statement.

It's important to note that other departments around the Disneyland Resort, like food and beverage, have also unionized, and Character and Parade cast members at Walt Disney World in Florida have been unionized since the early 1980s.