Marvel announces the casting of its upcoming Fantastic Four movie with Valentine's Day card

Marvel announced the cast of its upcoming Fantastic Four movie by posting a Valentine's Day card on social media showing a comic book-style illustration of the actors in character.

Happy Valentine's Day from Marvel's First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/skPZLqu21h — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 14, 2024

Left to right, that's Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Ben Grimm/The Thing (the portrait is of him in his human form), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, and Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic.

Interestingly, the illustration also includes HERBIE the Robot, a character added to the team for "The New Fantastic Four," a 1978 Saturday morning cartoon show because the rights to The Human Torch were unavailable for the show.

The Fantastic Four movie, now scheduled to be released July 25, 2025, is hotly anticipated by Marvel fans because the group was the first superheroes created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee for Marvel Comics, in 1961, and their work on the first decade of the comic book is considered one of the best comic book runs ever. There have been several previous disappointing Fantastic Four movies, but this will be the first produced by Marvel. The movie will be directed by Matt Shakman, from a script originally by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, and reworked by Josh Friedman.

It's noteworthy that the illustration has a 1960s vibe to it because there has been speculation that the Fantastic Four movie would be set in that decade, as a nod to the comic book's first and most iconic era.