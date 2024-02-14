MSCHF's latest project is "Rat Chat," where you can name their office rat for a mere three dollars

I just got an email from New York-based art and design collective MSCHF that announced, "THERE IS A RAT IN OUR OFFICE." And then asked, "what should we name this rat https://ratchat.chat/".

Of course, I immediately clicked on the link to see what was up. The site features a live cam focused on a rat cage. When I was watching, the rat seemed to be asleep.

At the bottom of the page, there's a space where, for three dollars, you can rename the rat. Or if you refer 10 friends, you can name the rat for free.

In the minute or two I watched the rat cam, the rat's named changed every few seconds. Here's a few of the rat's short-lived names:

Julius Cheeser Crispynipps Gabriel Whaley Booobies Ratwurst

Along the right side of the page, you can see a scrolling list of all of that rat's former names, and how long they lasted.

If you're looking for a last-minute Valentine's gift, for a mere three dollars you can name the rat after your love!

Previously: Art collective MSCHF re-stocks its WD-40 cologne and adds a new scent to its collection–"Smells like Fabuloso"