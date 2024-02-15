Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, was just fired from her job as an elementary school instructor for having an OnlyFans account

Nkechi Diallo, an after-care instructor at an elementary school in the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Arizona, has been fired after the school district discovered social media posts about her OnlyFans account. The Guardian explains:

She was fired this week after her OnlyFans account was brought to the district's attention. . . The account was linked in Diallo's public Instagram profile.

Tucson-based KOLD 13 News published the statement from the Catalina Foothills School District:

We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon. Her posts are contrary to our district's "Use of Social Media by District Employees" policy (below) and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.

You might not recognize the name "Nkechi Diallo" because you might know her by her former name, Rachel Dolezal. And if you don't remember, here's a refresher, courtesy of The Guardian:

Diallo is best known for controversy surrounding her racial identity, identifying as a Black woman for years and even heading the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) before her parents publicly revealed she is white in 2015. After the controversy, Diallo lost her role teaching African studies at Eastern Washington University and launched an account on OnlyFans in 2021 after struggling to find work. She has made 600 posts in the years since and shared hundreds of paywalled adult videos and photos. Diallo could not be immediately reached for comment.

I'm with Dan Savage—I don't believe teachers should be punished for having OnlyFans accounts. I'd much rather talk about how we should be increasing teacher salaries.

Previously: Nkechi Diallo, formerly Rachel Dolezal, charged with welfare fraud