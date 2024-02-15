Post-interview Putin trashes Tucker Carlson

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin told an excellent Russian TV journalist what a joke Tucker Carlson is.

Putin told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin that he expected Carlson to ask some tough questions and be aggressive, not weak. The Russian President expected Carlson to assert himself more and provide a better platform for discussion. Overall, Putin was left frustrated and unsatisfied by Carlson.

"To be honest, I thought that he would behave aggressively and ask so-called sharp questions. I was not just prepared for this, I wanted it, because it would give me the opportunity to respond in the same way," Putin said in comments broadcast on Wednesday.

In his first interview with an American journalist since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, Putin subjected Carlson to a half-hour lecture on history.

He told Zarubin he was surprised that Carlson had not interrupted him more.

"Frankly, I did not get full satisfaction from this interview," Putin said.