Hold on to your Boysenberries; Knott's festival is on!

If a bunch of food you didn't think needed sour berries added to it being topped with sour berries is your thing, Knott's Berry Farm's Boysenberry Festival will be here in early March!

Cucumber and Boysenberry lemonade, Chicken Tikka Masala with Boysenberry curry, a Boysenberry Rimmed Espresso Martini with Lavender Sprinkles, Boysenberry Sausage on a Hoagie with a Boysenberry and Sauerkraut Slaw, and Boysenberry Chicken Tinga Nachos with Boysenberry Salsa and Sour Cream are a very few of the many, many boysenberry themed delights at Knott's coming Boysenberry festival.

KNOTT'S BOYSENBERRY FESTIVAL Daily March 8 – April 7, Plus Weekends until April 28, 2024 The Knott's Boysenberry Festival is our annual food and wine festival that celebrates the park's historic roots by highlighting the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry. Indulge in a tantalizing lineup of dishes ranging from savory foods with a boysenberry twist to one-of-a-kind specialty desserts and drinks including a variety of wines and craft beers that you can only find at Knott's Berry Farm during this limited-time food-inspired event. In addition to the numerous food and drink offerings, the Knott's Boysenberry Festival offers a wide selection of local crafters, live music, musical stage shows, and fun activities for guests of all ages to enjoy. This year's event will introduce entirely new food offerings featuring a selection of more than two dozen food and drink items. Show availability does vary by day. Download the official Knott's Berry Farm Mobile App for a complete list of entertainment offerings and showtimes. Showtimes are subject to change without notice. Knott's Berry Farm

I am told Knott's invented the Boysenberry, and that's why we're presented with this sour berry festival.