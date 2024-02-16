This award-winning action camera is a must for travelers, and it's now under $175 during Presidents' Day!

TL;DR: If you're always on the go or love to capture footage of your adventures, you need to add this feature-packed action camera from OCLU to your bag. While it's usually $299, this President's Day, you can snag it for only $174.99 through February 19.

Are you a devoted explorer? An adrenaline junkie? Just some kind of nature content creator? Well, whether you're a professional videographer or an enthusiastic hobbyist, you won't get the kind of shots you desire without a quality piece of equipment. That's where this unique action camera comes in!

The award-winning Oclu Action Camera (heavy emphasis on "award" since it's won the IF Design Award, the Red Dot Design Award, and the European Product Design Award!) is renowned for its portability, durability, and ability to shoot 4K footage you can edit right away. It usually costs $299, so you'll want to take advantage of this President's Day savings event and get it for only $174.99 through February 19.

The Oclu stands out from other cameras because it allows you to capture all kinds of gorgeous photos and videos in 4K. People will feel like they're seeing these images in real life themselves! Plus, there are all kinds of options for recording. Test the time-lapse function or try the slo-mo as you experiment with its many shooting features.

Don't like what you see? No problem. It's easy to edit footage as you go with the Oclu camera, as it's designed with LiveCut®, which allows for live edits of your recording that'll save you time and storage!

But it's not just about the excellent 4K photo and video quality you get with the Oclu that makes it such a great choice for adventurers of all kinds. The OCLU is designed to be hardy and portable for all your exploits. It's slim, lightweight, and has IPX7 water resistance, so it can tag along with you during dirt bike sessions, rainy hikes off the beaten path, and other experiences.

Capture truly memorable photos and videos in the great outdoors with a camera built for the wild.

Snag this Presidents' Day discount on the award-winning Oclu Action Camera, now just $174.99. Make sure to hurry, as this awesome price ends February 19 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.