Enjoy life cord-free with this portable wireless Bluetooth transmitter and receiver for only $39.99

TL;DR: When you're on a long flight, the last thing you want to worry about is having a shotty Bluetooth connection. Stay connected to your audio anywhere you go with the Mymanu Link – Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter & Receiver for Planes, Gyms, Vehicles, Gaming, and more, and it's only $39.99 (reg. $49).

Whether you're on a daily commute, at the gym, or on an international flight, having a wire-free listening experience is the ultimate luxury. Forget dealing with tangled cords, and listen to music, podcasts, or movies through your headphones, AirPods, or other wireless earbuds. Simple slip the Mymanu in your pocket and enjoy the freedom and comfort of an outdoor run without the hassle of dangling cables.

The Mymanu Link has both transmission and reception capabilities and an impressive wireless range of up to 33 feet. This nifty device has versatile connectivity and can transmit audio from soundbars, car stereos, computers, gaming consoles, and more.

It's compact and portable, making it easy to fit in small bags or purses for when you're on the go. The shared listening feature is convenient for when two people want to tune in to the same audio simultaneously. Do you only have one iPad, but two kids? This feature is a lifesaver for preventing future squabbles.

This innovative Bluetooth device gives you a premium audio experience and is a great travel accessory for effortless listening.

The Mymanu Link gets up to 20 hours of extended battery life—enough to last you on a super-long road trip. This user-friendly bluetooth transmitter is compatible with most wireless headphone brands and devices with audio input or output.

Get the Mymanu Link – Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter & Receiver for Planes, Gyms, Vehicles, Gaming, and more for just $39.99 (originally $49) or 20% off.

StackSocial prices subject to change.