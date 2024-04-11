See how the world's cutest cows react when their human friend pretends to faint.

After their friend drops to the floor, pretending to be in peril, the cows act startled for a few seconds (their little jumps are so cute). The cows quickly forget about their grief when they notice the tasty snack in their human friend's hand.

These cows are clearly just going through cow stages of grief: a few seconds of shock and frantic jumping followed by a feast of emotional eating.

