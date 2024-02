Mestre Ensinador is the mastermind behind this dancing gnome puppet video. I've watched this video more times than I'd like to admit.

It doesn't get much better than a tiny gnome frolicking through creeks, fields, and chicken coops to the Y2K-era dance song 'Better Off Alone' by Alice Deejay.

It's been a long day, and this fantastic video is the only thing keeping me going.

