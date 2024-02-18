New York Governor Kathy Hochul says it is Israel's right to destroy Gaza

Kathy Hochul, New York's Democrat Governor, desribed an imaginary Canadian attack on Buffalo in a speech and said that "I'm sorry, my friends, there would be no Canada the next day." The remarks, delivered to an event for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York, were clearly intended to refer to Israel's invasion of Gaza: "That is a natural reaction. You have a right to defend yourself and to make sure that it never happens again. And that is Israel's right," she added.

When the remarks were publicized, she apologized for them.

In a statement on Friday night, Hochul said she regretted "using an inappropriate analogy that I now realize could be hurtful to members of our community," and she apologized for her "poor choice of words." "While I have been clear in my support of Israel's right to self-defence, I have also repeatedly said and continue to believe that Palestinian civilian casualties should be avoided and that more humanitarian aid must go to the people of Gaza," the governor said.

The thing it reveals beyond "my support of Israel's right to self-defence" is the thought of Gaza's destruction. She said it because it pleases her to imagine it.