Jared Kushner suggests Israel remove Palestinians from Gaza

Eyeing the valuable waterfront, Donald Trump's son-in-law and former Middle East guy Jared Kushner suggested Israel permanently dislocate the Palestinians from Gaza.

This is one of the craziest and least in tune with anything going on in the world that I have heard for a very long time. This is dehumanizing and awful to an extreme. The people Trump would have guide our policy will create a war to end all wars.

During the interview with Harvard's Professor Tarek Masoud, Kushner suggested moving Gaza's residents to make way for development. He also proposed relocating civilians from Gaza to the Negev desert in southern Israel, with a focus on evacuating the city of Rafah.

"Gaza's waterfront property could be very valuable … if people would focus on building up livelihoods," Kushner said, adding, "But in addition to that, I would just bulldoze something in the Negev, I would try to move people in there…I think that's a better option, so you can go in and finish the job."