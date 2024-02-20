Cat unimpressed by homemade slippers crafted from its own fur

This pet owner decided to collect their cat's shedded fur and felt her some cute cat-sized slippers. When presented with the heartfelt gift, the cat looks extremely unimpressed. I love the picture of the cat wearing the slippers with a bored expression on her face.

It reminds me of when a kid is given something unimpressive, and they're unable to hide their honest reaction. Perhaps the human equivalent to this situation would be gifting a person some mittens that had been felted from the beard hair left behind in their razor.

