Get one of Microsoft's top-rated laptops for under $350

Getting a new laptop can be a terrifying proposition — after all, it usually costs a lot of money to buy a great one. However, right now, you can get a 2019 computer model that's routinely praised for its sleek design, vivid display, and versatility.
This Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15" is usually valued at $450, but for a limited time, you can buy it for $349.99. In fact, you can even purchase one for a slightly cheaper price if you opt for the model with the 13.5" display screen, which is on sale for just $331.99 (regularly $419).
Of course, part of the reason this laptop is so affordable is because it's refurbished. But don't let the fact it's been used before scare you! It has received a Grade "B" rating, which means it may have some light scratching or minor dents on the body, but it's otherwise in prime operating condition. Barely-there cosmetic issues seem like a fair exchange for such a great price.
Plus, this particular computer is one that regularly receives raves. "With a snappy, satisfying keyboard and solid battery life, Microsoft's 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 is an excellent ultraportable that gets the basics right," PCMag wrote in a four-star review, while CNET noted the Microsoft Surface 3 "hits the marks."
There are plenty of notable features:
- LED touchscreen display that offers vivid and crisp visuals
- 720p webcam for all your video meetings
- 256GB of storage
- Intel Core i5 processor to keep the computer running quickly and efficiently
- Sleek and lightweight design, making it perfect for the life on the go
