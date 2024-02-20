NYPD is on the lookout for woman who bashed subway musician on the head with a metal bottle (video)

Iain S. Forrest, 29, is an electric cellist and a doctor who was attacked last week while performing in a New York subway station. He stated, "At 5:50 pm on February 14th, while performing at 34th St Herald Square station, a woman wearing a mustard jacket, red scarf, and gloves assaulted me by smashing the back of my head with my metal water bottle. She fled the station, shedding her outer clothes, and escaped into the nearby Macy's, where NYPD were unable to locate her."

Here's a video of the assault:

Today, Forrest posted a new video on social media, providing a clear look at the suspected attacker's uncovered face.

Forrest wrote, "Two attacks in less than a year is two too much. I have been punched, choked, and now bashed in the head. I love performing for you all in the subway, but I'm at my breaking point and can't take more injury or harm."

