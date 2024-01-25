MAGA extremists outsmarted by NY subway turnstile (video)

A cadre of MAGA Nazis from the "Patriot Front" wanted to stage a march in New York, but couldn't get thru the subway turnstile without help.
Crooks and Liars tells us these guys were from the Patriot Front, but they are pulling a classic Keystone Kops act here. Social media, of course, tore the morons apart.
Over the weekend, the Patriot Front Nazi cosplayers went to New York City to stage a march. About what, I have no idea. Possibly they just went to till the soil for Donald Trump's daydream of winning in New York, but honestly, who really knows what these nazis with their khaki pants and matching scarves really think they're doing? Maybe they don't think much at all.