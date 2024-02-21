Color yourself inspired with this color-matching sensor, now just $60 through 2/25!

TL:DR; Find inspiration just about anywhere with this nifty Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor, now discounted to just $59.97 through 2/25!

From the pretty tulip garden you passed on your way to coffee this morning to the storm clouds you noticed moving in this afternoon, the world is full of vibrant textures and colors that catch your attention. And if you're searching for the perfect hue for the walls of your living room or the new website you're designing, it'd sure be nice if you could pocket some of the inspiring colors you see and save them for later. But that's not really a thing, is it?

Creativity comes in all shapes and sizes, and color inspiration is a big part of that. That's why creative folks are digging the Nix Mini 2 color-matching sensor that gives them the ability to match colors they see and use them whenever they want. Thanks to the sensor's corresponding app, you'll be able to literally pocket different hues and palettes and save them for whenever you need them, all with the tap of a finger.

If you've never used a color-matching sensor like this before, don't be intimidated, as it's incredibly easy to use. Small enough to fit in your pocket, this little sensor boasts high resolution, allowing it to read colors with utmost accuracy, even in darkness, matching them with over 100,000 different brand-name paint colors as well as sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB color codes. You can use the sensor on all kinds of surfaces, like brick walls, fabrics, plastic, and so much more.

Ideal for artists, photographers, designers, and more, this color-matching sensor is just what you want on hand when you find a sudden burst of inspiration. In fact, it's been praised by creative minds all over the net, including popular online hubs, like CNET and Mashable, who claimed the tool was a great way "to feed your innate perfectionism."

Be ready when inspiration strikes with the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor, now just $59.97 for a limited time!

The Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is currently discounted to just $59.97 down from $99 — but this price will only be around until 2/25!

StackSocial prices subject to change.