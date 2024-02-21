Starbucks offers new latte with pork flavoring

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Starbucks is offering a new beverage, the Abundant Year Savory Latte. Available at some China locations, the concoction contains espresso, steamed milk, and Dongpo Braised Pork Flavor Sauce. It's garnished with a cube of pork breast meat on a skewer.

"Eating meat means prosperity in the coming year," the company posted on social media.

From CNN: