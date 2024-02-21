Save $44 on these top-quality noise-canceling earbuds from Sony

TL;DR: Need a pair of earbuds that'll truly block the yapping of your (annoying!) coworker? Look no further than these nearly new noise-cancelling Sony earbuds, now on sale for only $74.99 (reg. $119).

If you've ever wanted to inject music directly into your veins (not literally, of course!), these top-quality earbuds are for you. Designed with a flair for the dramatics and an ergonomic fit, these Sony earbuds with incredible noise-canceling power are any audiophile's dream. They'll transport you to your personal concert hall, minus the crowd, for only $74.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time!

Coming to you fresh from 2023, these "New Open Box" earbuds are as good as new. They're basically excess inventory and have been returned from the retail store to the warehouse. A few dings on its packaging are an easy price to pay, especially considering that these Sony earbuds are nearly new!

When you're not jamming to your latest playlist, enjoy hands-free calling with crystal-clear sound. An envy-inducing 15 hours of battery life ensures the music will never stop, even on long flights or road trips. Oh, and for those "Oops, I forgot to charge it!" moments, a quick 10-minute power nap for these guys gives you an hour of playback.

Bounce between your phone and laptop with the grace of a social butterfly thanks to its multipoint connection. And don't sweat the small stuff, or actual sweat, for that matter. These earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant because life's too short for electronics that can't handle a little splash of rain or sweat!

What's more, you can elevate your compressed music files from "meh" to "wow" with its impressive DSEE™ technology. Enjoy your music, podcasts, and other audio as they should be heard — in high-fidelity audio. You can also switch from your private Noise Canceling world to Ambient Sound mode with the push of a button, because being aware of your surroundings is always vital.

If you're ready to elevate your earbud game, don't hesitate another second!

Make the Sony WF-C700N Noise-Canceling and Wireless Earbuds yours today for just $74.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.