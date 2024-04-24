Give your charging routine a literal glow-up with this nightlight power combo for $40

TL;DR:Are you tired of looking at a cluttered desk or bedside table? Level up the way you charge your devices with the 15W Nightlight Wireless Charging Pad, and it's on sale for $39.99 (reg.$99) or 59% off.

For most of us, there's a mess of unsightly charging cords by our bedside to keep all of our gadgets powered up. Say good riddance to clutter with the 15W Nightlight Wireless Charging Pad and elevate your space—on sale for $39.99.

This charging pad can charge all Type-C devices including earbuds and smartphones. Conveniently charge while you sleep, and wake up with a full battery ready for the day.

Designed with portability in mind, the nightlight wireless charging pad is lightweight and compact, so you can easily take it with you anywhere you go. This innovative charging nightlight combo is perfect for travel or taking to work on those extra long days when you know you might need some extra juice.

You'll love the elegant ambiance the nightlight brings to your room. It has three brightness levels so you can adjust the setting to match your mood. This cozy little light is perfect for reading, journaling, or relaxing at the end of the day. The subtle illumination adds a calming element to any space.

This sleek device comes in black and fits nicely in your home or office. Upgrade your nightstand's aesthetic with this sleek and modern charging station. Go about your day worry-free, knowing your phone and earphones are fully charged.

Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said," I love how this light is soft and has three brightness settings. It's a simple piece to make your nightstand feel elevated.

Get the 15W Nightlight Wireless Charging Pad for only $39.99 (reg.$99) or 59% off.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.