Boeing's ill-fated hack, the 737 Max, has killed hundreds of its passengers and now claimed the job of Ed Clark, the man leading the program behind it. Clark, who oversaw the factory implicated in production mistakes, is leaving the company, it announced.

Boeing said the changes were aimed at improving its quality and safety. It comes as the firm prepares to meet with regulators. The company has been facing scrutiny since the incident on the Alaska Airline flight, which did not lead to serious injuries but forced an emergency landing. The incident revived wider questions about manufacturing processes for Boeing's popular 737 Max planes, years after crashes involving a different version of the jets in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people and led to a global grounding for 20 months. Boeing was barred last month from expanding its 737 Max output by the Federal Aviation Administration, while the authority reviewed its production line for the planes. Other less serious flaws have troubled production in recent years as Boeing ramped up manufacturing following the grounding.

Boeing cannot be allowed to fail as a domestic proposition and defense contractor, but foreign buyers seem to be losing hope: "last chance saloon" is how the boss of Emirates, a top customer, put it earlier this week.

Previously: New "mis-drilled holes" problem found with 737 Max planes