360-degree cameras bring humor to the mukbang genre

Here's a fair warning: if you have misophonia, you're going to want to skip these videos. But if you can handle listening to food-chewing sounds, you might find these mukbang videos funny, or at least interesting to watch.

While mukbangs are nothing new, 360-degree cameras bring a new perspective. To me, they turn the often-controversial genre into something more humorous, because they make the people eating look exactly like cartoon characters. Below are a few samples that I found funny, including some from a TikTok user named "anhsinhvienitnoi" who has perfected the craft. Some folks have also uploaded videos showing how to set up the camera, if you want to re-create the trend.

To see more search "360 degree mukbang" on TikTok.