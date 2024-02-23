360-degree cameras bring humor to the mukbang genre

boiled squid from one of my favorite Korean places in Los Angeles, Toe Bang Cafe. photo: Jennifer Sandlin

Here's a fair warning: if you have misophonia, you're going to want to skip these videos. But if you can handle listening to food-chewing sounds, you might find these mukbang videos funny, or at least interesting to watch.

While mukbangs are nothing new, 360-degree cameras bring a new perspective. To me, they turn the often-controversial genre into something more humorous, because they make the people eating look exactly like cartoon characters. Below are a few samples that I found funny, including some from a TikTok user named "anhsinhvienitnoi" who has perfected the craft. Some folks have also uploaded videos showing how to set up the camera, if you want to re-create the trend.

To see more search "360 degree mukbang" on TikTok. 

@_itsmybrownskin

360 camera mukbang #Mukbang360 #TrendingMukbang #Fyp #Viral360 #TiktokFoodie #Asmr

@anhsinhvienitnoi

POV: Khi Bạn là Lựu Đỏ #TikTokAwardsVN2023 #eatingsounds #asmr #mukbang360 #mukbangeatingshow #ăncungtiktok #cam360

@mindmingle4u

360 camera mukbang #funny #funnyvideos #meme #mukbang #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #trending #xyz #xyabca #relatable #viral #fypシ #fyp

@overkillsg

360 Camera Mukbang!! The crunch is sooo loud!! 🤤😱 #fyp #insta360eats #insta360 #insta360x3 #mukbang #foodtiktok

@entertainingdad

If you dont like crunching you might wanna mute now #mukbangeatingshow #mukbang #insta360eats #bts #behindthescenes #howtotiktok #tutorial #dadandsonduo #fatherandson #sweets #candy #scottishtiktok #insta360oner

