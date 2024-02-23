"You shouldn't be doing that" mansplainer lectures PGA pro Georgia Ball on her golf swing (video)

PGA golfer Georgia Ball was minding her own business at a driving range, making a video of her swings, when a man off-camera began trying to correct her form.

"Excuse me, what you're doing there, you shouldn't be doing that. You should be … right through. Swing and follow through," said the man. "You're … too slow on the way up."

Ball told the man she was practicing a new swing, but the man was not interested in what the little lady thought. "No, I know. What you're doing there is you're coming back too slow," he said. "I've been playing golf for 20 years. What you need to do is follow through a lot quicker than you're doing there."

When she took another swing, the man took credit for it. "See how much better that was?"

Ball didn't tell the man that she was a PGA pro, and who can blame her? That wouldn't have made a bit of difference to him.

It reminds me of a story I read a few years ago on social media, but can't find. The author said she had struck up a conversation with a man at a bar. The man mentioned how he liked New Yorker cartoons. The author told him that she was a cartoonist whose work was frequently published in The New Yorker. He ignored the remark and launched into explaining why The New Yorker's cartoons were special.

Great comment on Threads: "Surgeon here. Have posted videos of me scrubbing in (not from real surgeries but the same technique). Have had hundreds of mediocre men comment on how I'm doing it wrong and am no longer sterile. The confidence level of mediocre men is wild."