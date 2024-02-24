Attention Apple Fans: You can get an iPad Air for only $155.99

TL;DR: The iPad is the perfect combination of a laptop and smartphone, offering portability, a touchscreen experience, and a larger face for work. While the Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB usually costs $499, you can now get a refurbished one for just $155.99.

When it comes to tablets, iPads are one of the most popular tablets available, and it's easy to see why. Outlets like The Verge and PCMag have raved about the iPad Air's capabilities, with CNET even calling it "a superior tablet." Of course, like most Apple products, it can be expensive.

Luckily, right now, there's an amazing deal on the Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB. While it's usually valued at $499, you can get this iPad Air model for just $155.99. That's 68% off — no coupon needed!

Of course, part of the reason it's available for such a great price is because it's refurbished. However, don't let its used status dissuade you. It has a Grade "B" rating, which means there may be some minor scuffing or scratching, but it's still in prime operating condition.

There are so many reasons why someone would need an iPad. It's slim and sleek, so you can easily carry it around on the go (it's much more portable than even a laptop). The touchscreen display makes for a more enjoyable tactile experience, and is better for those who like to draw or play games online, for example. Because it has a larger screen, it's easier to do work than it is on a smartphone, too.

Plus, the battery life is incredible — it lasts up to 10 hours, much longer than a laptop or phone can last.

Then, of course, you also have access to all your favorite apps, the ability to text as well call via FaceTime, a high-quality camera, your music library, and 16GB of storage space. Please note it only operates on WiFi, though.

So, change the way you navigate the world online and get the Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB for only $155.99 now. But make sure to hurry — this price won't last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.