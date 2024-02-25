This study and planning app could be the tool you need to ace every exam

TL;DR: If you need help focusing on important topics and trends when you're studying for exams, work training, or otherwise, Study Planr Pro can help. It's here on sale for $29.99 (Reg. $359).

Whether you're a brand-new student and haven't sat in a classroom since a notebook and pencil were the standard note-taking tools, the landscape of how we study changes ever so frequently. One day it's the Pomodoro Method, the next it's flash cards, and then all of a sudden, AI is thrown in the mix.

If you need a tried-and-true study platform to help you ace your tests, lifetime access to Study Planr Pro can be a great gift for yourself. It's here on sale for $29.99 (Reg. $359).

With this unlimited plan, two users will get 5GB of storage to assign, study, delegate and store all materials needed to succeed. The planner portion helps you map out exactly where your study problem spots are, while the task management option keeps you on track to do your best learning.

For an extra layer of protection, note-taking and flashcard boosters are part of the shebang for those who have different study tactics, as well as some time tracking tools if you need to beat the clock to focus.

Other great features included are an image editor, calendar, AI study support, and a host of other incredibly useful tips and tricks to keep you on the right path. You'll also score a Cloud sync access so all of your devices have the same info, no matter where you end up.

Don't take our word for it. One user said," Love Study Planr!!! It helps me keep on track of my study goals, but mainly I can track how much time I'm spending on what areas. This means I can optimize my study time way better!" While another boasted the program, "Keeps me focused and on track. The AI tutor is an amazing feature too. Also love the group work feature, I can add other people to my account and we can track our group assignments within Study Planr." That's two ringing endorsements and many more from the folks who are super happy with their purchase.

