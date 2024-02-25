Charge five devices at once with this portable charging station, 30% off for President's Day 

TL;DR: Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and more at the same time with this Bellboy 5-in-1 Portable Wireless Charging Station, on sale for just $48.97 (regularly $69) in the President's Day sale.

We've all got a lot of devices to charge every day – and let's face it, one charger on your nightstand just isn't going to cut it. Forget choosing between which device to charge – and which to leave flat – and instead charge five at once with this Bellboy 5-in-1 Portable Wireless Charging Station. Usually $69, you can pick it up right now with a hefty 30% off, at just $48.97 in the President's Day sale. That's the best price you'll find for it anywhere on the web – but it'll only last through to 2/19.

Then, you'll be able to enjoy fully powered devices, all at the same time, thanks to this portable charging station's three wireless slots and two additional ports, perfect for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and more, simultaneously.

Keep it on your nightstand, at your desk, or on the go – and know you'll always have a charger ready, and all without messy tangles of wires on your desk or in your bag.

About that: we're big fans of this compact charger. Small yet mighty, this useful charger is perfectly portable – just throw in your bag or your pocket and keep it with you wherever you go, whether out for the day or on longer trips.

Plus, this useful little charger offers ultra fast charging, so you won't have to wait for fully powered devices, all while still keeping your devices safe and protected – nice.

Keep all your devices charged with the Bellboy 5-in-1 Portable Wireless Charging Station, on sale for $48.99 until 2/19 (regular price $69).

StackSocial prices subject to change.