Discover the hidden desert gem where America's road trip past comes alive

Nestled in the picturesque desert of New Mexico, the Classical Gas Museum is a hidden gem that offers a nostalgic journey back to the golden age of Americana. Located in the quaint town of Embudo, this outdoor museum is the brainchild of Johnnie Meier, an individual with a profound passion for the open road and the unsung beauty of its commercial art.

For over twenty years, Meier has dedicated himself to amassing an extensive collection that celebrates the cultural and artistic significance of the American roadside. His collection includes a treasure trove of items ranging from vintage gas pumps and classic diner memorabilia to antique toys and old-fashioned soda machines. Each piece tells a story, capturing a time that resonates with the spirit of adventure and innovation that characterized the era of classic road trips. Visitors to the museum can expect an immersive experience, surrounded by the vibrant colors and distinctive designs of a bygone era.

While the museum is typically open to the public, it is advisable to call ahead before planning your visit. The casual and welcoming atmosphere is part of the museum's appeal, as Meier himself might temporarily step away but is always happy to return and welcome visitors personally.

For those unable to visit in person, photos of Meier's remarkable collection can be found on Atlas Obscura, offering a digital glimpse into the nostalgic world of the Classical Gas Museum.

Whether you're a history enthusiast, an art lover, or simply searching for a unique road trip destination, the Classical Gas Museum is a must-visit. It's not just a museum; it's a celebration of American creativity, ingenuity, and the allure of the open road.

