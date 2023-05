Handsome Devil Puppets makes some pretty spectacular marionettes, dolls, and hand puppets. This beautiful moth creature, tiny Shelley Duvall, and incredible moon-creature (see it in action!) took my breath away.

Little moon rose in the sky, looked about and heaved a sigh. So many stars around her shine, yet none to whom she can say "mine".…

I hope I can see Handsome Devil Puppets live one day. Here's their product page to keep an eye on if you want one of these beautiful puppets in your home.